MIAMI (WSVN) - As prom season approaches, students in Miami-Dade County who might not otherwise be able to afford the event’s expense are getting a chance to shine, as a local boutique brings the magic of free gowns and tuxedoes directly to them, making their prom dreams a reality.

Prom may be weeks away but these seniors are already getting ready for their big night.

“These students are able to come here to the Prom Boutique and able to shop for suits and dresses,” said Fred Clermont with Project Up-start program and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The popup Prom Boutique at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College is now open, giving students a chance to pick the perfect prom attire and no matter the size, style, or color—they’ve got them covered.

“I’m going to come to prom looking shining and I have the chain that have my name on it too. I’m going to be looking shinning,” said student Trey Gibson.

“I’m going with a red or black[dress],” said student Shaniva Fenelus.

Students are able to shop for free and they receive assistance from a shopping consultant.

“It’s going great actually, I have people that are helping me decide,” said Fenelus. “It’s amazing for kids that can’t afford prom dresses and stuff like that because[there’s] a lot of people that are struggling, like currently.”

Community members, local stores, and organizations all donate new clothing and accessories to the boutique. But this program is not limited to tuxedoes, or dresses—the Project Up-start program also financially assist students with their senior activities like grad bash and graduation.

“We pay for those senior activities, so we pay for the prom tickets and we get them dressed. You can’t beat that,” said Clermont.

Students said they are grateful that they and their families can feel a sense of relief from the financial burdens that tends to come with being a senior in high school.

“Project Upstart took a real load off me, like spending like $90, $200, $500-all of that like it took a real big load off of my mom because she didn’t have it,” said Gibson.

“Provide me with financial assistance, paying for my senior activities. What can I say I’ve been blessed,” said

And as the saying goes, “how you look on the outside, is how you feel on the inside.”

“We want to make sure that our kids really feel uplifted with Styles Saves. We believe fashion and philanthropy runs hand in hand and so we really focus on building that confidence within fashion for the students,” said Olga Largen with Style Saves

Organizers said the boutique opens every year from March to the end of May, and serves between 60 to 100 students weekly.

