SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine-Cava confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered to date from the the rubble of the partial collapse of a condominum building in Surfside.

“They have not stopped, and today, our search-and-rescue teams found another body,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor also said search efforts have “revealed some human remains.”

One of the victims died in the hospital.

The mayor said the four bodies were recovered after crews cut a 125-foot trench into the pile of debris to not only put out the fire but also further aid the search and rescue operation.

When you hear the death toll has climbed to 9 people, you think about these drawings and messages that were placed at the memorial for loved ones. @wsvn #SurfsideStrong #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/F722slde7w — Marisela Burgos (@MBurgosNews) June 27, 2021

Saturday, 7News cameras captured crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other agencies working to put out the flames.

The strenuous work continued this weekend for rescuers battling mountainous chunks of the collapsed building, the South Florida weather and the stubborn blaze.

“They’ve been fighting these fires all night,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The increase on visibility from just 24 hours prior was noticeable. Heavy smoke covered the pile of rubble on Friday, making it difficult for first responders to sift through the debris.

The fire began burning on the fourth floor of the building on Friday, one day after the collapse, and added a new layer of difficulty for rescuers in the desperate race to find survivors.

“The stench is very thick, and it obviously has created quite an obstacle,” said DeSantis.

How the fire ignited is unknown.

7SkyForce hovered above a K-9 unit searching for signs of life, as well as a large white crane placed near the four-story mound of debris. Crews have also put up a slide to make it easier for crews to drop down debris.

Saturday night, fire officials confirmed crews were able to contain the blaze.

MDFR Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said now crews will be able to continue search-and-rescue efforts more efficiently.

“One of the most difficult situations: the type of collapse itself, and what we’ve been dealing with and going through the debris and trying to find voids and looking for opportunities for survivors,” he said.

But Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the tools, skills and manpower needed are all there.

“It’s not going to stop. We have all the resources that we need. We don’t have a resource problem; we have a luck problem,” he said. “We just need a little more luck. We need to find some people, now. Time is ticking, and every hour counts.”

On Sunday, Burkett said the rain subsided, making it easier for crews to continue their search.

“Fortunately, the rain has stopped. I know there was rain overnight, and they said that was heavy rain at some point,” he said. “But the work continues. We got waves of search and rescue teams, we’ve got teams now from Israel and Mexico, we’ve had calls from South Africa. We just gotta get lucky and hope the sun keeps shining, and hope that fire stays out. As of now it was out, so that’s great. That means they get over the entire mound of debris, and I know they’re banging away to open up. I saw them, they were cutting concrete this morning. They are lifting, moving, we got some gigantic equipment out there overnight.”

As of Sunday morning, five people are confirmed dead, 152 remain unaccounted for, and 130 others have been accounted for, authorities said.

Levine Cava said the process of identifying victims is exceptionally hard.

“We’re going to be relying on DNA testing, and that is why we’ve already been gathering DNA samples from the family members,” she said. “This allows us to do rapid DNA testing on site for bodies that we find.”

Of those confirmed dead, four have been identified, and their next of kin have been notified:

54-year-old Stacie Fang, the mother of survivor Jonah Handler, the teenage boy who was pulled from the rubble by rescuers

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

The latter two victims were the uncle and godmother of 7Weather Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in July.

Among those waiting to hear word of their loved ones is Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, Julie Spiegel, is among the missing.

“I want to hug my mom and be reunited. It’s the worst nightmare of my life,” she said. “I never thought I’d get a call from my dad in the middle of the night about this. I never – this is unheard of.”

This sand sculpture was created in front of the #ChamplainTowers in #Surfside. Words such as “love,” “hope” and “stay strong” were featured, as rescuers continue their search for survivors. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FTOJ3WKdRV — Rey Llerena (@LlerenaRey) June 27, 2021

Steps from the search site, on picturesque Surfside Beach, a sand sculpture was created with the words “hope,” “love” and “stay strong” written on it.

The South Tower’s sister building, the North Tower, is located a block away. The buildings have a similar design and were both built in 1981.

Burkett said North Tower residents should be relocated out of an abundance of caution. An inspection will be done, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are working with residents regarding their ability to move and making arrangements for them.

As of Saturday night, the Support Surfside fund has raised $750,000.

