SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has identified a victim who died following the partial building collapse in Surfside.

Stacie Fang, 54, was identified on Friday. Fang died at Aventura Hospital after being transported from the Champlain Towers South Condo on Thursday.

She has since been identified as Jonah Handler‘s mother. The family has requested reporters not to show photos of Fang at this time.

Handler was also pulled out of the rubble and transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Handler’s father requested the hospital to withhold information on his son’s injuries.

Nicholas Balboa helped first responders pull Handler out of the rubble.

“I can hear somebody yelling and screaming,” Balboa said. “He said that his mother was in the apartment with him, as well, so I couldn’t see her or hear her, so I have no idea what her status is, but I do pray that she is all right.”

Fang’s cause of death has been determined to have been the result of blunt force injuries.

A family friend has since released the following statement on behalf of the Fang and Handler family:

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie. The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie’s son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal.”

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9449 Collins Ave. or call 305-614-1819.

