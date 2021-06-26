SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two more victims of the collapsed condo in Surfside have been identified.

7News Chief Meteorologist announced that his godmother and his uncle, Gladys and Tony Lozano, were found in the rubble, Saturday.

“They were such beautiful people. May they Rest in Peace,” Phil wrote on social media.

The Lozanos lived on the ninth floor of the building. Next month, they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

