DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished the fire that erupted on a passenger bus which led to the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Nob Hill Road.

Davie Firefighters responded to the bus fire on Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

7Skyforce captured fire crews tackling the flames.

Fire crews have extinguished the fire on the passenger bus that had about 50 people on board at the time of the fire.

The tourists on the bus ran off the bus to avoid getting burned.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 4 p.m., the westbound lanes remain closed, but the express lanes remain open. Traffic has been diverted to an off-road.

Video shared with 7News by viewers shows black smoke and flames from the bus fire.

Neighbors told 7News that it was a scary sight for them to see.

It is unclear what started the fire.

