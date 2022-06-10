CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A new batch of relentless rains swept across South Florida, flooding a street in a Cutler Bay neighborhood that has seen standing water all week long.

At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured calf-deep standing water along Southwest 196th Street, near 79th Court, outside the Saga Bay neighborhood. The floodwaters extend about 50 yards.

The driver of a pickup truck was seen hugging the curb in an attempt to avoid the deeper standing water.

Officials advise drivers to turn around if possible when encountering flooded roads.

Area residents said this corner floods easily and remains an ongoing concern for them.

A resident said he rented a U-Haul truck because he was unable to get in and out of his driveway.

But thanks to a water pump installed near Saga Bay Lake, the flooding has mostly dissipated in the rest of the neighborhood.

Rainfall continued to fall in parts of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, late Friday afternoon.

Most of Broward and Palm Beach counties remained dry, with the exception of a system of thunderstorms across Parkland, Coral Springs and Boca Raton.

A flood watch currently for most of Broward and Miami-Dade has been extended until Saturday at midnight.

Meteorologists said the rainy weather is expected to linger for at least another day. Saharan dust is expected to move into the region on Sunday, lowering the rain chances.

