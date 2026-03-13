MIAMI (WSVN) - The Cuban community in South Florida is reacting to the recent announcement by the Cuban government that it is in talks with the U.S. aimed at resolving the two nations’ differences.

In a Friday morning announcement, Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed reports of talks which had been swirling since the beginning of the year. Despite the Cuban regime denying the reports for weeks, Diaz-Canel said the talks are aimed at finding solutions through dialogue.

The announcement stirred up lots of emotion among the Cuban exile community in Miami, with some calling it a hoax while others said they are hopeful the talks could lead to real change on the island.

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance held an event in West Miami-Dade following Diaz-Canel’s remarks, where they dismissed the idea of talking to the regime without political change on the island.

“What Diaz-Canel basically said today was this dictatorship is engaging with the U.S. in conversations, but we are not changing politically. We are remaining as we are. We are remaining as a dictatorship,” said Dr. Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat.

U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, who represents parts of South Florida, echoed a similar sentiment, telling 7News that Cuba’s announcement is a means to buy the communist regime more time ahead of U.S. midterm elections.

“I’m skeptical of changes in Cuba. I mean, this is, again, what they do,” he said.

Gimenez said he applauds Cuba for releasing 51 prisoners on Thursday night, but it doesn’t mean they will actually make additional political concessions.

“They make some grand gesture or little gesture and say, ‘Oh, look, we’re changing!’ They’re not changing. Fifty-one political prisoners out of 1,400! That’s not a change,” he said.

Cuba’s announcement comes after months of turmoil and an economic crisis on the island, including major power outages and supply shortages. Additionally, Cuba has seen a lack of oil imports following the U.S.’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this month, President Trump told CNN that Cuba is going to fall pretty soon and that the government wants to make a deal.

“And it may be a friendly takeover, it may not be a friendly takeover, it wouldn’t matter because they’re really in, they’re down to, as they say, fumes,” said Trump.

Back in South Florida, home to one of the largest Cuban communities in the world, residents enjoying their Friday at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana had plenty to say about the news of talks between the two nations.

“If you want to see what Cuba would have been without the government, you’re looking at it in Miami. This is the current– This is what Cuba could have been. And it’s beautiful, and I’m glad that I’m able to at least live my heritage here,” said resident Waldo Toyes.

“Who knows? We might all get to go back to our homes soon, so we’ll see. But we’re very excited. I think that these are very good conversations. I think Donald Trump has done an excellent job,” said resident Alejandro Vega.

Overall, those at Versailles said it’s a wait-and-see moment for the island nation.

Meantime, the City of Miami Police Department released a statement on Friday, saying they’re preparing for any major celebrations in the event we do see a change in Cuba.

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