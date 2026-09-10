MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As crews are preparing to dismantle the downed cargo plane near Miami International Airport and the investigation into the crash continues, two more families have indicated they’ve retained legal representation to explore a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to officials, preliminary work to dismantle the downed aircraft began overnight Wednesday, as crews started cutting up sections of the plane.

7News cameras captured several cranes around the crash site on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board remains on the ground as they investigate the crash that killed five people and injured five others.

Information released by the NTSB Wednesday night provided clearer details into what happened inside the cockpit right before the deadly wreck.

According to the cockpit voice recorder examined by the NTSB, the flight crew checked in with Miami’s air traffic control tower and were cleared to land on runway 30, Sunday afternoon.

Just over two minutes later, prior to landing, a pilot called for flaps to be set to 20 degrees and the other pilot cautioned that they were too fast and made additional comments in regards to the aircraft’s excessive speed throughout the remainder of the recording.

They said there was not a consistent verbal response to the comments about speed.

“What we’re dealing with here is excessive speed and the slow recognition to the crew that they were going too fast to be able to put the main gear firmly on the runway to get the spoilers up, to get the thrust reversers in,” said an analyst.

In the recording, an electronic “too low terrain” call out was enunciated four times.

A former Federal Aviation Administration official suggested that warning reinforces that the plane was unsteady and may not have been configured correctly for a landing.

Seconds after an apparent touchdown, a pilot called for a go-around, which is an attempt to abort the landing by going back into the air and circling back for another try.

Everything after unfolded in about 15 seconds, when the plane came to a crashing stop after hitting an Econoline van, taking the lives of five people inside.

One of those workers killed was 75-year-old Julio Pineda.

“He was the life of the party, he was affectionately known as ‘El Mago,’ you know, the magician and someone that, when he walks into a room, into a party, someone that, you know, took the air out of the room, you knew he was there, he left an impression on you,” said attorney Joshua Padron.

As of Thursday, Pineda’s sons have secured legal representation from Padron & Lopez-Trigo Law Firm.

The legal team plans to conduct an independent investigation into the crash as they prepare for a potential wrongful death litigation.

“Being able to put him to rest in an appropriate way, that’s justice number one for them,” said attorney Mark Lopez-Trigo. “Justice number two is going to be finding out answers, how did this happen? Why was Mr. Pineda taken away from his family? That’s the second form of justice, third form of justice, and really the main form of justice, is preventing this from happening again.”

And as of Thursday afternoon, a fourth family has secured legal representation.

Airport officials said that no set date has been determined for when the aircraft will be removed.

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