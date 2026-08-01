SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a car and a bicyclist has shut down part of a Southwest Miami-Dade road early Saturday morning.

Cameras captured a heavily damaged white car, and a bicycle on the road.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

7News has reached out to authorities to find out what led up to the crash.

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