CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables officials have deemed an apartment building in the city unsafe to live in.

7News cameras on Saturday captured a sign posted at the entrance of the building, located in front of the Granada Golf Course near Coral Way and Seventh Street, ordering the structure to be vacated.

The notice, issued Tuesday, states residents cannot return until the owner takes action.

A spokesperson for Coral Gables said an official inspected the building after a resident reached out and reported issues.

The spokesperson said officials received a four-year-old report, where the association did not address the issues with the building.

The spokesperson said another report advised that repairs should be made immediately, and as a result, the city’s building official determined that if the issues raised were not addressed, the structure would no longer have a certificate of occupancy.

