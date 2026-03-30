SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New rules have been put in place for scooter riders in Sunny Isles Beach.

The city approved an ordinance increasing safety regulations.

Riders must now be 16-years or older to ride a scooter, and must carry a government-issued ID.

A fine of $250 will be given for a first offense and $500 for all subsequent violations.

Citations will be issued starting in June.

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