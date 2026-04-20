MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 76-year-old Dieufait Servius.

Servius is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Servius was last seen in the area of Little Haiti, wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

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