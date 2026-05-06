MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police held a touching tribute to its fallen officers.

The department held its annual Police Memorial Day observance on Wednesday afternoon to commemorate the lives of 41 officers who died in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, flags outside the Chief Clarence Dickinson Police College Auditorium was lowered to half-staff in their honor.

The event serves to support surviving families and to remind the community of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who protect and serve each and every day.

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