MIAMI (WSVN) - While scores of City of Miami government offices are set to move to a shiny new facility in a couple of years, some will remain at Coconut Grove after a Thursday vote by commissioners.

City commissioners voted 4-1 to keep the existing historic facility on Pan American Drive in Dinner Key as City Hall.

The historic property has been home to City Hall for the last 70 years. Earlier on Thursday, preservationists and members of the public urged city leaders to consider the significance of the current location.

“This is a very cool place to come have public meetings. It’s unique anywhere in the United States, I don’t know a better spot,” said area resident John Dolson.

District 2 commissioner Damian Pardo introduced a measure to continue using the historic building for public use.

“I’ve filed legislation to keep this building an active public use and to keep City Hall here and regularly scheduled meetings,” he said.

Meanwhile, construction of the new City of Miami administrative building at Miami Freedom Park is already underway and it’s expected to be completed by 2028.

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