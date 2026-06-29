FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Circle K employee in Florida City is accused of stealing about $60,000 from the gas station over several months by pocketing cash from customers and giving away merchandise without charging for it, police said.

Bobby Garcia, 53, was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree grand theft, according to a Florida City Police arrest affidavit.

Police responded to the Circle K at 970 W. Palm Drive after the store’s general manager reported an employee theft investigation.

According to the affidavit, Garcia had worked at the store for about five months when the company conducted an audit that uncovered an estimated $80,000 shortage, prompting a review of surveillance video.

Investigators said the footage showed Garcia accepting cash payments from customers without scanning merchandise or completing transactions through the register before placing the money into his pocket.

Police said the videos also showed Garcia giving customers merchandise without charging for the items while accepting cash directly from them.

After an extensive review of the surveillance footage, the store determined Garcia was responsible for approximately $60,000 of the total shortage and contacted law enforcement.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He later appeared in bond court, where a judge found probable cause and set bond at $10,000 with a Nebbia requirement on the grand theft charge.

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