SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Children’s Trust Family Expo returned to the Miami-Dade College Fair and Exposition grounds on Saturday morning.

The 18th annual event connected thousands of families with child care, health services, and educational programs.

The event also had a college readiness section for high schoolers, and an interactive scavenger hunt.

“Really is what’s great about Miami, we are here, everybody, all the community organizations are here to wrap around, when you’re a parent, you’re trying to find your resources, you don’t want to be bouncing around, they come here in a one-stop show and get everything that they need,” said James Haj, president of the Children’s Trust.

The event also featured live entertainment, face painting, and prize raffles, serving as a comprehensive resource to help families prepare to go back to school.

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