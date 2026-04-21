MIAMI (WSVN) - A child is on the mend after suffering a big scare over the weekend that left him with a broken leg.

The 4-year-old’s family said he took a frighting fall six stories down from a window at a North Miami apartment complex located off Northeast 146th Street on Saturday afternoon.

The child’s grandfather was home at the time, and he told 7News on Monday that he’s thankful the fall only led to a broken leg.

“I was sitting here and then five or six minutes later, a woman knocked on the door and came and said, ‘There’s a little boy who just fell from the sixth floor,'” he said in Creole.

The grandfather rushed outside and found his loved one in a grassy area in front of the apartment.

“When I arrived, I saw my grandson on the floor, and he was swinging his head side to side. He was alive,” he said.

He said the child had been in the kitchen moments earlier, but had somehow managed to go to his bedroom and open the window.

“He just lifted up the window; it wasn’t locked. He just lifted up the window, and I guess he just fell over,” the grandfather said.

The young boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he was admitted into the intensive care unit.

But on Monday, his family is breathing a sigh of relief as he was transferred to a regular room at the hospital and is doing better.

Since the fall, the family has boarded up the window so other children in the home won’t open it. They say they are comforted that this incident didn’t turn out any worse.

North Miami Police said they do not suspect any foul play is involved in this incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.