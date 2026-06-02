NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire ignited along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, prompting northbound lane closures.

7Skyforce hovered above a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, Road Rangers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles at the scene of the blaze that broke out near the Northwest 95th Street exit, just before noon on Tuesday.

7News has learned the driver of the vehicle that burst into flames was able to get out. It’s inclear if there were any other occupants.

Authorities have shut down three northbound lanes of traffic and a fire rescue. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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