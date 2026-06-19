MIAMI (WSVN) - The soccer showdown between Brazil and Haiti had many fans across South Florida excited.

On one side, Brazil is a historic superpower. On the other hand, Haiti is making its second World Cup appearance.

Brazil won their match on Friday night, putting them in an excellent position to punch their ticket to the round of 32.

Before fans arrived at the gates to the inside of the Miami FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, Brazil fans were fired up for the group match.

“We were planning this trip for some time. I live in the U.S. in Missouri, all of them live in Brazil, so we are fired up to be here and celebrate,” said Brazil fan Wagner Protossimo.

“Go Brazil!” said another Brazil fan.

Fans poured into the festival to watch the match, and although Haitian fans were outnumbered, they were not outdone.

“We have to represent for our country. Of course not, of course not, the pride of Haiti is on the line. Everyone is going to show up whether they’re at home or here. We’re always gonna show up in spirit or physical,” said Haiti fan Nicole Vincent.

“Definitely. But that’s normal, that’s to be expected. But you know, Haitians are resilient; we’re ready for the fight. Hopefully, we get the victory here today,” said Haiti fan Sebastian Petit.

Brazil was the heavy favorite coming into the game as they brought in the first goal, which made Brazil fans rise to their feet.

It was a night of fun and a long time coming for some fans.

“Soccer or football for us is something, for us to be here with all our friends is amazing, Brazil! Brazil! Brazil!” said a soccer fan.

In Miami’s Boteco, 7News cameras captured fans and employees enjoying Brazilian soccer and pride.

“We’re good. I’m super excited. The vibes are super up,” said a soccer fan.

“It’s Brazilians, it’s amazing to be with our people here to reunite for the World Cup. It’s an amazing experience,” said a soccer fan.

Fans had Brazilian soccer shirts and were cheering to the camera as they had high hopes for their team.

“The atmosphere is amazing, the people are amazing, the food is amazing,” said a soccer fan.

“So excited. I’m not even Brazilian, but I feel the Brazilian energy. We’re all Brazilian,” said a soccer fan.

There were so many people at the restaurant that its parking lot became an extended sitting area for fans.

Staff members were prepared to become fully packed as every seat was reserved.

“It’s always sold out, it’s always reserved because we’re just that good,” said a Boteco employee.

“We don’t have anymore chairs,” said owner Michael Gerges. “We’re number one Brazilian bar in Florida.”

Brazil’s next match is against Scotland on Wednesday evening.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun and watch the matches on WSVN-7.

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