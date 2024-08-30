MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of trying to kill a candidate running for Opa-locka city commissioner will no longer remain behind bars after a judge granted him bond.

Anthony Mitchell was arrested for the alleged murder attempt of former City Commissioner Christopher Davis.

During a court hearing on Friday, Mitchell’s attorney wanted the case to be dismissed.

“The court is denying the motion to dismiss,” said the judge.

The judge instead set Mitchell’s bond to $10,000 and once he is released, he will be on house arrest.

“He’s completely innocent and the police were improperly influenced by a public official who made a false allegation,” said Michael Pizzi, Mitchell’s attorney. “Mr. Mitchell is going to having no bail and custody with no bond, to being released and Mr. Mitchell will be home having dinner with his family in Opa-locka tonight.”

According to Opa-locka Police, on Aug. 21, officers responded to Davis’ neighborhood after he told them his rivals were out to get him.

Body camera footage showed Davis telling officers that he had just been shot after being involved in a fistfight.

On Monday, Pizzi and Mitchell’s family told 7News that their loved one is innocent.

Mitchell’s brother, Tommy Johnson, said that he initially fought Davis before the alleged shots were fired.

Davis on the other-hand, told police that he was planning on gathering campaign signs in the neighborhood during the night of Aug. 21 when he ran into Mitchell and his brother.

The encounter then led to punches being thrown.

“They knocked out my teeth,” Davis told officers in body camera footage. “While I was fleeing, the guy shot at me.”

Johnson then went down to the ground, which caused Mitchell to allegedly come to his brother’s defense by, according to Davis and officers, firing bullets.

Pizzi said that wasn’t the case and provided a cellphone video, which showed his client, Mitchell, giving his side to the police. The video shows Mitchell denying ever firing or having a gun.

“We expect him to be completely exonerated and we expect to hold accountable all of the people that participated in filing these false charges,” Pizzi said.

7News has reached out to both the Opa-locka Police Department and Davis for comment and they have not responded.

Mitchell’s arraignment is set for Sept. 12.

