MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s not delivery. It’s a debacle.

Chaos reigned at South Beach’s Mega Pizza on April 27 after, police said, a man harassed employees with a temper hotter than crushed red pepper.

Officer-worn body camera video obtained exclusively by 7News told the tale of the dough, as Margarito Rodriguez Perez was seen kicking and screaming while handcuffed on the floor.

One of the Miami Beach Police officers handling the 49-year-old kept his remarks spicy.

“Stop [expletive] scratching me, stop [expletive] scratching me!” the officer is heard saying.

Instead of takeout orders, officers were heard ordering backup

“Get a couple more units here,” an officer said.

The fighting and officer assaulting came with a heaping helping of mayhem caught on bodycam.

“He hit you in the eye?” an officer asked an employee,

“Yes,” said the employee.

The pandemonium started when, detectives said, Rodriguez Perez attacked employees at the restaurant located on the 800 block of Collins Avenue in the early morning hours.

The bodycam video also captured a witness giving his account to officers.

“He’s fighting the guy like this!” said the witness.

“What was your argument about?” asked an officer.

“He didn’t want wanna go, and he was screaming at everybody!” said the witness.

Police said Rodriguez Perez hopped the counter and socked a worker in the face.

Employees had to wrestle the suspect to the floor of the storage room. They held him down until police arrived.

But that was no picnic, as Miami Beach Police Officer Jacqueline Bannister was allegedly kicked in her legs.

“You’re gonna kick my partner, you’re gonna scratch my hand, you’re gonna make this [expletive] worse,” an officer was heard telling Rodriguez Perez.

After several minutes of back-of-the-house mayhem, a group of officers corralled Rodriguez Perez and eventually put him into an awaiting cruiser

If only that was the end to this restaurant rage.

Upon his arrival to the Miami Beach Police headquarters, arresting officers said Rodriguez Perez’s anger flared up yet again.

“What’s the problem? Stop kicking,” an officer told the suspect.

The arrest drama unfolded inside the cruiser.

“I’m calling fire rescue, man. Stop! Sir!” an officer is heard saying.

What sounds like kicking followed, as the cruiser rocked back and forth with each kick to the interior, and the screams continued.

“Don’t hurt yourself,” an officer is heard saying.

Officers were waiting for fire rescue to arrive since Rodriguez Perez was bleeding from his mouth, and he managed to take a bite. Not from a pizza slice.

“He kneed me in the head, but he bit him,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Rodriguez Perez’s criminal case is now closed. According to court records, he received one year of supervised probation.

