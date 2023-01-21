MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Never-before-seen body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Beach Police officers closed in on a man accused of attacking an Amazon delivery driver.

The footage captured an officer, his gun drawn out, as he slowly walked toward 25-year-old Harrison Williams as he sat against a fence in a backyard near his home along Lenox Avenue, Nov. 15.

“Hey, let me see your hands! Let me see your [expletive] hands!” the officer said. “Turn around, turn around! Get on the ground! Get on the ground or I’m gonna tase you!”

Police said the suspect attempted to stab and slash the victim at random.

The Amazon driver, who spoke with 7News on the condition of anonymity on Nov. 16, described the sudden attack.

“A guy came up to me with a knife,” he said through a translator.

The driver said he was stalked for about 10 stops by a men who kept hopping off his bike and hiding behind bushes.

The victim said the assailant came at him in the area of 15th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Good Samaritan Anja Sherry said she also witnessed Williams’ bizarre behavior.

“It was super clear that every time the delivery driver stopped, he would duck over to some cars, get off his bike,” she said.

Sherry said she eventually called police.

Moments later, the driver said, he faced the knife-wielding suspect.

When asked whether he feared for his life, the driver replied, “Of course, for my safety.”

The driver said he fought back, chucking his cellphone charger and battery at Williams, who then ran off.

But by that point, officers were running after him, warning fellow officers the suspect could be armed.

Officers tracked Williams to a home on Lenox Avenue where, police said, he jumped a fence into someone’s backyard.

The suspect complied before he was apprehended.

Near the scene, officers found the detainee’s bicycle and knife.

Although the body camera of the officer who found the knife did not show it, the footage captured the sound of the weapon as it dropped to the ground.

Police described it as an Ozark Trail knife.

Williams remains behind bars. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest without violence. His case is pending.

