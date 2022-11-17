MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amazon delivery driver said he had to make some quick and decisive moves in order to survive a knife attack in a busy part of South Beach, leading police to make an arrest.

The driver, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, described his harrowing ordeal as he spoke to 7News through a translator, Wednesday.

“A guy came up to him with a knife,” the translator said.

The victim said he came under attack while on the job near 15th Street and Michigan Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The driver said a man who was lurking in the bushes popped out, jumped on a bicycle and followed the Amazon truck for some 10 stops.

The victim said the assailant then lunged at him with what police said was a knife.

When asked whether he was afraid for his life, the driver replied, “Yes, for my safety.”

According to the police report, the victim had a “well-founded fear that violence against his person was imminent.”

The driver said he chucked his cellphone battery at the attacker, pushed him down and ran off.

But there’s another person involved in this story: a good Samaritan who saw something strange and said something.

Anja Sherry said she was with her baby daughter and mother when she noticed a strange man.

“We noticed a guy sitting in the bushes,” she said.

Sherry said the man appeared to be up to no good.

“I watched him for a bit, and it was super clear that every time the delivery driver stopped, he would duck over to some cars, get off his bike,” she said.

Sherry said she made a point to drive over to the delivery driver.

“I said, ‘Hey, I think the guy on the bike is following you, I just want to let you know,'” she said.

The driver got the message, but he became an aggravated assault victim anyway. Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt.

Sherry said she had called the police minutes earlier, before she drove off.

“And just said, ‘In case anything happens, I just saw this guy, super weird behavior. It seems like he’s stalking this delivery truck,'” she said.

The police report states, “Officers were dispatched in emergency mode to 1100 15th Street in reference to an Amazon delivery driver (victim) being chased.”

Officers caught up with the suspect and took him into custody. He was identified as 24-year-old Harrison Williams-Wood.

Williams Woods faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on $6,000 bond.

