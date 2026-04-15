MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera video obtained by 7News shows a meltdown at Miami International Airport.

The fiasco happened aboard a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia, March 29.

Employees said the group only paid for one carry-on bag but boarded the flight with two.

When the group was confronted, “all three defendants rushed onto the aircraft,” an arrest report stated.

“We’re gonna remove them, and we’re not gonna rebook them,” an employee told deputies.

The employee then told deputies he smelled alcohol wafting from the three women and that they were acting disrespectful, leading to him calling 911.

“You want all three?” the deputy asked.

“Yeah,” the employee said.

The deputies then boarded the plane and told the three women they wouldn’t be taking off on that flight. Taking them off the plane also meant officials would have to ask every other passenger to disembark.

Once they deplaned, deputies placed the three women into handcuffs.

As one deputy attempted to place handcuffs on one of the women, he is heard warning her not to fight them.

“Don’t bite, don’t bite,” the deputy said.

As they were escorted back to the terminal, one of the women told deputies it was her first time being arrested, admitting she liked it.

They were met with applause from other passengers after the chaotic moment that caused their flight to be delayed finally came to an end.

The three women were later identified as Davana Cochran, Dionjana Cochran and Nafisa Dockery.

Each of them face charges for trespassing and resisting arrest. Dockery also faces a separate charge for battery.

Deputies said they gave the three women several warnings while they were on the plane, offering them multiple opportunities to exit the plane on their own accord before ultimately placing them under arrest.

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