MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are making sure everyone is safe to sail Memorial Day weekend with so many in South Florida heading out on the water.

With so many residents and visitors planning to spend part of their holiday weekend on their vessels, local agencies teamed up to educate the public on how to stay safe over the weekend, too.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer George Reynaud spoke with reporters Thursday morning.

“Today we’re focused on a simple message: Most boating tragedies are preventable,” he said. “There is zero tolerance for boating under the influence.”

That message from the FWC was heard loud and clear ahead of the holiday weekend.

As waterways are set to be jam-packed this weekend, local agencies provided some tips to keep you safe, like advising boaters to keep their navigation lights on from sunrise to sunset.

Experts remind boaters to always maintain a proper lookout at all times and stress that captains ensure they have enough gear aboard their vessels, like life vests for all passengers, including pets.

It’s also recommended to keep a floating throw device and handheld flares on board, and boaters are urged to check weather conditions before heading out.

The most important tip, however, is to boat sober.

“Alcohol and drugs impair judgment, slow reaction time and put every life on the water at risk,” said Reynaud. “In 2025, 14% of boating fatalities in Florida involved alcohol or drugs. Those are not just statistics; they are lives lost and families forever changed. The message is simple: boat sober.”

Experts also advise boaters to make sure their cellphones are charged before hitting the water and to keep the handheld devices in a waterproof case.

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