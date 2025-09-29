MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach residents celebrated the grand opening of a new park this weekend.

Bayshore Park, one of the largest public parks in the city, held its grand opening Sunday morning.

The nearly 20-acre location along Pine Tree Drive, near 24th Street, has a lake, dog park, tennis courts and several recreational areas.

Those who attended the opening enjoyed live music and wellness activities.

