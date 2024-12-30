MIAMI (WSVN) - Out with the old, in with the new. The countdown to 2025 is on and the party preparations are well underway in South Florida.

Organizers of the Bayfront Park New Year’s Eve 2025 Celebration are expecting about a 100,000 party-goers to join in the fun in welcoming the new year.

They said this is the largest Hispanic New Year’s Eve celebration in the country.

Caping off the evening will be the big orange, a 35 foot, 2,000 pound LED sculptor that’ll make its climb to the top of the InterContinental hotel at midnight.

Ringing in the New Year on the big stage, following the confetti drop and fireworks display, will be an incredible performance from Mexican singer Fedro and his mariachi band.

Other performers include, Grammy and Latin-Grammy winning icons Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval.

“It was a privilege and an honor that they hire me to do it. This is going to be my fourth year already doing it. And it’ crazy. I love Miami. I lived here my first 20 years in the country and then we moved 15 years ago to LA. I still live in Los Angeles. Well I love it too, but Miami is my second home,” said headliner Arturo Sandoval.

Sandoval just received the Kennedy Center Honors for his contribution to jazz and Latin music.

Other celebrated performers are also set to take the stage.

The concert is free and begins 6.pm. Tuesday and will go until 1:30a.m. Wednesday.

For a more elevated experience VIP tickets are available. If you are interested, click here.

