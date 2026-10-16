MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Barry University announced it has secured $500,000 in state funding to implement a First Responder Risk Detection Training program.

The program will improve the quality, consistency and safety of suicide crisis responses across the state.

The money will be able to cover operations, curriculum development and training for instructors.

“With this new program, we’ll be supporting 8,000 first responders across the state, communities all across the state of Florida will benefit from this a great deal,” said Barry University President Mike Allen.

The program is expected to roll out this fall.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.