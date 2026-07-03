MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A scary moment turned into a false alarm after shooting threats forced everyone to evacuate a Walmart in Miami Gardens.

It happened at the store located along Northwest 167th Street and 37th Avenue near Hard Rock Stadium, Monday morning.

Following an investigation, authorities determined there was no threat.

Employees and shoppers were allowed back into the store.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.