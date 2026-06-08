MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the FIFA World Cup only days away, plans are being made to prepare for high temperatures in South Florida and across the country.

Officials say they are concerned about the high heat levels, as they can prove very dangerous.

“Almost all of the host locations, 14 out of 16 of them, experience levels of extreme heat which could be potentially dangerous,” said Donal Mullan, senior lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast.

One of those locations is Miami Stadium, also known as the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, July is the hottest month of the year on average for the United States.

Experts worry that millions of people could be exposed to dangerous heat while enjoying the matches.

“But I think the situation is even worse for fans, because fans could be people coming with different mobilities, or different pre-existing conditions,” said Joyce Kimutal, a climate scientist.

FIFA officials say that some of the plans for the World Cup players include three-minute hydration breaks midway through each half, regardless of weather conditions.

Other plans include allowing teams to make up to five substitutions, providing at least three rest days between matches, and giving staff and substitutes access to climate-controlled benches at outdoor matches.

The outdoor matches have been strategically limited, with kickoff times adjusted.

Other officials encourage cooling breaks.

“I think there needs to be more attention to cooling breaks,” said Mullan.

“According to the guidelines and recommendations, is that cooling breaks will be highly, highly essential,” said Kimutal.

Outdoor matches during warmer weather have been prioritized for coverage at stadiums when possible.

“What happens when your body is exposed to extreme heat is that you feel exhaustion and fatigue, and for some players, that could be that they’ve been acclimatized to these conditions,” said Kimutal. “For some players, it might not be very dangerous, but for some players, it may be conditions that they have not experienced at all.”

The 2022 World Cup was moved from summer to winter due to the threat of extreme heat in Qatar.

The soccer players’ union warned that heat levels would worsen at future World Cups.

“It’s part of safety for the players because the heat is a real thing; it does take a really, really heavy toll,” said

FIFA officials will monitor weather conditions and activate extreme-heat plans if temperatures are too high. These alerts include sending out public safety messages on how to protect yourself from the heat and recognize signs of heat exhaustion and stroke.

At Miami Stadium, officials said first responders will be ready for any emergency affecting both fans and players.

Soccer fans can catch all the World Cup fun on WSVN-7, starting Thursday.

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