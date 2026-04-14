FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following a shooting that left a victim wounded in Florida City, authorities said.

Mendez Nerette was taken into custody Monday, one day after the shooting.

Police said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and chest and was transported to Jackson South Trauma Unit for treatment.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to the scene around 10:09 p.m. on April 12 and found the victim lying on the ground near Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue. Investigators later recovered two .40-caliber shell casings in front of the residence.

Authorities said Nerette fled to the City of Doral, where he was taken into custody with assistance from Doral Police.

Nerette was transported to jail and is being held with no bond hearing.

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