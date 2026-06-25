MIAMI (WSVN) - Red, white and blue filled downtown Miami as members of the American Outlaws Miami chapter gathered at the Torch of Friendship to march through the FIFA Fan Fest ahead of Team USA’s match against Turkey.

7News cameras captured several members holding up their group’s banner as they chanted and sang while dressed in patriotic gear. Excitement is building ahead of kickoff on Thursday night.

Bayfront Fan Fest is packed with activities beyond the soccer action, giving fans plenty to experience before the match.

One of the most popular attractions is the Bank of America booth, which features a curated fan band.

Fans lined up outside the booth to receive their free wristband commemorating the tournament.

The game ends, but the memory stays, and this is a physical representation of that memory,” said a fan.

“We have this bracelet for free, and yeah, it’s pretty cool,” said another fan.

Representatives with Bank of America said they wanted to capture the World Cup and its energy. Each host city has its own unique wristband featuring unique designs that highlight its local community.

The FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park continues to draw large crowds as supporters soak in the athletic atmosphere.

Team USA faces off against Turkey at 10 p.m. Fans can catch the game on WSVN-7.

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