NEAR MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Students at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College are set to soar in their aviation maintenance careers through a new partnership with American Airlines.

The collaboration, announced Tuesday, provides students with mentorship opportunities at American’s Miami International Airport hub and guarantees interviews for top graduates holding FAA Airframe and Powerplant certificates.

The partnership solidifies a long-standing relationship between Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the airline.

In 2010, American donated a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft to Baker Aviation for training purposes. The airline’s Technical Operations team recently mentored students in the 2024 Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition, where they secured first-place finishes in two events and second overall in the School category.

Baker Aviation, founded in 1939, remains the only U.S. school offering National Center for Aircraft Technician Training-accredited courses to high school students.

Approximately 1,000 students are enrolled.

Job opportunities at American Airlines can be found at jobs.aa.com.