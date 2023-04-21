NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alligator has been detained after it was found wandering through a warehouse district parking lot.

7 Skyforce hovered overhead as a Miami-Dade Police officer responded to the area near 10301 NW 112th Ave., at around 3 p.m., Friday.

He was seen tailing it closely with his police SUV until a wrangler arrived.

After the wrangler arrived, the alligator went into some bushes, where he snared it with a rope, and the officer helped duct tape the animal’s snout.

Before the animal was restrained, a woman was seen coming out of the office, but she soon backed off after noticing the animal. She still took a moment to break out her phone to document it.

Just after 4 p.m., the officer and wrangler remained at the scene with the gator tied up and restrained, as it laid under the wrangler’s pickup truck.

