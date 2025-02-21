MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been arrested and two were hospitalized after a severe accident on Interstate 395 near Miami Beach brought traffic to a slow crawl for the Friday morning commute.

Miami Beach Police responded to the traffic crash around 12:30 a.m., Friday.

Two vehicles were seen mangled across both eastbound and westbound lanes.

A black Jeep appeared to have been attempting to make a turn when another car slammed into its side.

Miami Beach Police said the two people involved in the crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. One of them is in critical condition.

Detectives are calling the crash a driving under the influence investigation.

As a result of the crash the MacArthur Causeway between Fountain Street and Fifth Street and Alton Road was fully closed for roughly five hours. The closure brought traffic to a slow crawl, the congestion stretched all the way to Biscayne Boulevard.

All lanes reopened by 10 a.m.

