SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Christopher Columbus High School and another nearby campus in Southwest Miami-Dade following a report of a potentially armed person that led the schools to be placed on lockdown, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a “thorough search” of Columbus High, as well as St. Brendan Catholic Church and its school campuses.

The Archdiocese of Miami confirmed St. Brendan’s church and schools were placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning because of the situation at Columbus.

St. Brendan Elementary’s principal emailed families to say students and staff were OK, and a teacher inside the school told 7News that everyone was safe.

