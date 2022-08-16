MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a large police presence in Miami Springs, and it may be connected to a police shootout in Miami, that critically injured and officer and killed a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to the area of 101 Fairway Drive to assist Miami-Dade Police in an active investigation.

According to sources, the joint investigation is linked to the shooting of a MDPD officer in Liberty City.

A heavy police presence, including SRT vehicles, could be seen across the street from a Clarion Inn & Suites, which had crime scene tape across the front of it.

Around two to three blocks have been shut down due to the police investigation.

