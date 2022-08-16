MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a crush of police cruisers could be seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, including at least one upset officer, who slammed on the hood of a police SUV.

Earlier that evening, at around 8:15 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street to assist in a Liberty City neighborhood.

According to police, the subject fled police and crashed head-on into a civilian vehicle with an adult and child in the car in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street.



A shootout followed, said police, where the suspect died on the scene and the officer was injured and transported.

The three in the civilian vehicle were transported to an area hospital in good condition for observation.

The officer is said to be alive but in grave condition, according to MDPD.

Police released this statement on Twitter:

Many officers from MDPD, City of Miami Police and officers who were in the area were seen holding prayer circles, just to the west of the shooting scene.

Later in the night, MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked for the community’s support.

“I just asked our fellow officers to stand as one,” said Ramirez. “Our fire department to stand as one for the officer and the family and I ask our community to please stand as one and pray.”

“We are here in solidarity, waiting, patiently. The officer is in critical condition. and all we can do now is wait and pray,” said Cava. “We ask all of you to join us in prayers, and support for the family and for the entire law enforcement community that is on vigil, is on standby during this difficult time.”

She also tweeted a statement:

The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe. Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers. https://t.co/knOJTwyw35 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) August 16, 2022

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.

As a result of this shooting, a traffic alert was issued to avoid Northwest 7th Avenue as it is closed in both directions between Northwest 60th Street and 64th Street.

Please be advised to use either use Northwest 10th Avenue or 12th Avenue until the road has been cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.