SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An abandoned boat washed ashore on Sunny Isles Beach, prompting a swift response by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

7Skyforce hovered above the vessel on the shoreline in the area of 103rd Street and Collins Avenue, at around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

It’s unknown if the boat was occupied, but responding agencies, both on ground and sea, were seen conducting a search of the premise.

At this time, officials have not located the person or people affiliated with the watercraft.

