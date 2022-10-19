MIAMI (WSVN) - It was pure panic inside a Miami condo where a social media influencer claimed she acted in self-defense. Prosecutors think otherwise.

On Tuesday, 7News obtained the 911 calls placed by social media influencer Courtney Clenney, the night she killed her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli at the One Paraiso.

Clenney [crying]: “Baby, I’m so sorry [crying].”

Telling her boyfriend she’s sorry after stabbing him. Clenney was on the phone with 911 dispatchers on April 3.

Her boyfriend, Obumseli, was heard in the background saying some of his last words.

Obumseli: “I gonna die. I can’t feel my arm. Baby, I can’t feel my arm.”

While trying to make sense of the hysteria, the dispatcher demanded Clenney to give information.

Dispatcher: “Ma’am, listen to me! You need to stop screaming on the line and give me your address.”

Clenney: “3101. My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound.”

Dispatcher: “Ma’am, what is the address?”

Clenney: “What’s the address, baby?”

Obumseli: “3131.”

Clenney [interrupts]: “3131 N.E. 7th Ave.”

Obumseli: “[I’m] dying.”

Clenney: “Please, God, please! Come save my boyfriend… [inaudible]”

Officers rushed to the apartment, but it wasn’t the first time.

Speaking for the first time on camera since their client’s murder arrest, Clenney’s attorneys said she was a victim of domestic violence and that the bodycam video supports that claim.

“Mr. Obumseli was the abuser,” said attorney Frank Prieto.

“[He was], you know, stalking me. I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli,” Clenney is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Clenney’s legal team said she was ultimately forced into killing her boyfriend in self-defense.

“Clenney admitted to having caused Christian’s injury,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle during a news conference held Aug. 11.

Authorities released surveillance footage showing Clenney hitting Obumseli in an elevator on Feb. 21.

Pictures acquired by 7News show the emergency response to the couple’s high-rise unit at One Paraiso moments after, police said, Clenney stabbed Obumseli.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Clenney plunged a knife into her boyfriend’s chest.

“The knife entered Christian’s chest in a downward angle,” said Fernandez Rundle.

When asked to comment on the state attorney’s comments, Puglisi said, “We’re not gonna answer questions about the specifics. We look forward to a trial in this case.”

When asked whether Clenney was physically abused before the stabbing, Prieto replied, “I have photographs of her injuries.”

Prieto added, “She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left.”

In the bodycam video, Clenney is seen telling officers that her boyfriend had gotten physical with her in the past, but she had become more concerned with what she described as the stalking.

Clenney has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Her trial is pending.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.