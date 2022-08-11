MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials said a social media model who has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Miami had a history of domestic violence, months before the victim’s death.

In a news conference, Thursday afternoon, the State Attorney’s Office released a video of a February incident that showed Courtney Clenney attacking her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, in an elevator for One Paraiso, the condo where the couple had been living together.

This is video of a previous encounter between murder suspect Courtney Clenney and her now deceased boyfriend. The 2/21/22 incident shows her attacking him in an elevator before he pushed her away. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Dt3B0rX9Vq — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 11, 2022

The video also showed Obumseli pushing Clenney in an attempt to push her off of him.

Prior to the press release, police released her arrest warrant to the public.

According to a now unsealed arrest warrant, murder suspect Courtney Clenney told @MiamiPD, “…I really don’t know if this was justified at all” after fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli April 3rd. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/sY2WAKBaxN — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 11, 2022

The document stated, ‘Prior incidents with the model being physically violent with the victim’ ultimately led to her arrest. Also, within the arrest warrant, she was heard saying, ‘I’m so sorry, baby.’

Clenney, whose stage name is Courtney Tailor, was booked in Hawaii and will soon be brought back to Miami to face charges connected to the killing.

Clenney’s Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, said she had been in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Prieto provided 7News a statement reading:

“We are completely shocked at Courtney’s arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter. Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force. Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges.

Courtney was seeking treatment for her PTSD and related issues to this case and it is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime; Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge.”

