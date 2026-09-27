WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people were injured in the collision between a car and van at the intersection of Southwest 87th Avenue and 24th Street, Saturday afternoon.

The intersection was shut down as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated some victims at the scene. Others went to the hospital.

The intersection reopened after the wrecked vehicles were towed away.

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