MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man will remain behind bars after a judge denied bond on second-degree murder charges.

Raul Pacheco, 82, faced a judge early Monday morning.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said Pacheco allegedly struck another elderly man with his car in the area of Northwest 192nd Lane on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and deputies said they are not expected to survive.

Pacheco remained on scene and was taken into custody.

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