NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village held its hurricane preparedness seminar to get residents ready for the upcoming season.

The event, held Thursday night at City Hall, allowed local authorities to present helpful tips on how to prepare for a possible storm.

7News’ Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro made a special appearance to discuss hurricanes, the forecast and El Niño.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.