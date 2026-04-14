NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital with severe burns after a car burst into flames in Northwest Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the blaze at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Chrome Avenue, late Tuesday morning.

First responders removed the 50-year-old victim from the burning vehicle and knocked down the flames.

Troopers shut down the roadway to facilitate the landing of the air rescue helicopter, impacting some traffic traveling southbound on U.S. 27.

A Miami-Dade Air Rescue helicopter transported the severely injured victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for treatment. The victim suffered third-degree burns over 90% of his body.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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