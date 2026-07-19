PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders pulled a four-year-old from a body of water in Plantation.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, a four-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool near 4640 W Broward Boulevard on Saturday night.

When crews arrived, they immediately began life-saving CPR. Paramedics continued chest compressions the entire way to the hospital.

Fire Rescue was able to restore the child’s pulse before they arrived at Broward Health Medical Center.

The child is alive, but doctors continue to fight to save his life, as he is in critical condition.

Sadly, this is not the first time South Florida has seen something like this in recent weeks.

Just days ago, a two-year-old almost drowned in North Lauderdale on Sunday.

“It’s heartbreaking. I feel for them. I really do. A two-year-old? Too young,” said Barbara Tanner, a nearby resident.

The latest fatal incident involved a child at a lake in Plantation, which marked the fourth child-involved drowning in the past month in South Florida.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show drowning is the number one cause of death for children aged one through four.

Dr. Lisa Gaye-Robinson of Broward Health explained the potential dangers.

“If you escape and when you have a near drowning, but your brain is not getting oxygen for several minutes, that can lead to significant brain damage. The second you take your first water breath, you are no longer getting oxygen to the blood,” said Gaye-Robinson. “Water attracts children.”

She states it only takes minutes for a child to slip away, and screaming and splashing don’t always accompany a water emergency; they can be dangerously silent.

“Taking swim lessons is very important. Having all the safeguards around the house. A door that alarms, so you know someone might of come out of the door, gates that have self-closure, even letting your neighbors know there’s a pool there,” said Gaye-Robinson.

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