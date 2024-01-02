MIAMI (WSVN) - Four teens have been arrested following a series of chaotic events near Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami that all began, police said, after a large fight involving teenagers.

The incident unfolded Monday evening just after 8 p.m. following calls of a large fight involving juveniles armed with sticks.

Video sent to 7News showed a large group of teenagers setting off firecrackers on the road and running, scattered all over and screaming, causing residents, tourists, and people in the area to panic.

Officers arrived and were able to clear the area.

However, hours later, around 10:45 p.m., police said, a group of juveniles targeted a man’s vehicle near SE Third Avenue and Second Street.

Police said when an unknown object was thrown at the man’s vehicle, he exited the vehicle. That is when, police said, the group began to kick and punch the man. During the altercation, the victim was also robbed of his cell phone.

Responding officers immediately arrived on the scene and called for backup.

After a short foot chase, two of the offenders were captured.

Two teens, 15-year-old Willy Cummings and 15-year-old Antonio Williams are facing several charges including third-degree grand theft and battery.

Two other teens, ages 14 and 16, were charged with resisting an officer without violence.

“They just started fighting,” said Eduardo Thompson, a teenager who witnessed the brawls. “They just got crazy. And then the police were coming up to everybody, telling them crazy stuff.”

“Lots of policemen. It was incredible. In France, it’s not possible to have so much policeman.” said a female witness.

Marcus Ramey spoke with 7News after his siblings sent him a live-stream video of what was happening.

“When I joined the live, I first see them running to the girl and I see the girl waiting in the field because she was cornered from them, a group of them cornered her,” he said. “That’s when a girl ran up on her and they started fighting in the video and started tussling and another girl jumped in and they started fighting. Somebody said there goes the police and everybody started scattering and running.”

According to officials, no one was injured.

