MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars after Miami Beach Police said he threatened a Jewish family at a local park because of their faith.

Ahmad Zeeshan appeared before a judge on Friday and was charged.

“The alleged behavior is disgusting,” said Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Antonio Arzola.

According to police, the disturbing crime occurred at Stillwater Park located on Hawthorn Avenue and 85th Street, on Thursday, when the defendant approached a man and his two young children to ask if they were Jewish.

When they answered yes, detectives said Zeeshan began shouting at them.

According to the arrest report, “the victim stated the arrestee utilized antisemitic slurs toward him and his children.”

Police responded to the park where the victim told them that Zeeshan was “asked to stop cursing, but the arrestee continued to berate them, using vulgar language and racially charged insults. Later, telling the victim that he was going to physically attack him.”

Following the alleged verbal threats by Zeeshan, the victim told officers that he pulled a gun out in self-defense, which temporarily steered Zeeshan away.

However, he returned to continue his verbal attacks before eventually leaving in his car, according to the report.

Miami Beach Police officers located the suspect a short distance away and took him into custody.

Body camera footage captures the moment he is cuffed and hauled away to jail.

While in custody, police say Zeeshan said “that he was just exercising his First Amendment rights. He is Muslim and does not like Jews.”

Despite his plea, the judge kept him behind bars, denying the defense’s request for a standard bond.

“Defense will be asking for a standard bond. He has no priors,” said an attorney.

“I’m not issuing a standard bond. Absolutely not,” said Arzola.

The arrest report did note that the suspect appeared mentally unstable.

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