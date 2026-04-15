SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat situation at Homestead Air Reserve Base has sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the base along the 2900 block of Coral Sea Boulevard, just after 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Due to the number of people affected, officials said, the call was upgraded to a “Level 2 mass casualty incident.”

Paramedics transported the patients to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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