MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami River comes alive Saturday with the return of Miami Riverday, a free, family-friendly festival now in its 27th year at the Lummus Park Historic District.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at 250 NW North River Drive and features river boat rides, children’s activities, environmental education stations and guided historic tours highlighting the Miami River’s role in shaping South Florida.

Live music will accompany the afternoon, with jazz performer Melany Kap taking the stage from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by Latin music from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

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